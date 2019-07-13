55-year-old woman and 2 cats die in Pauoa house fire, Honolulu battalion chief and family confirms

Honolulu firefighters and the victim’s family confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser today that a 55-year-old woman and two cats died in a two-alarm fire this morning at a two-story home near Booth District Park.

Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Alan Park said a fire at 2373 Pahoa Road was reported at 8:45 a.m. HFD sent 10 vehicles carrying 38 personnel to battle the fire. The fire was under control at 9 a.m. and extinguished by 9:10 a.m.

Park said the first HFD company arrived at 8:54 and “found heavy black smoke coming out of the second-story window.”

Neighbors informed HFD that a person was possibly inside the structure, where three people lived. The woman who died was the girlfriend of a man that lived on the top floor of the home. The man’s sister Terry Linthicum who was home in the ground-floor unit, said her brother wasn’t home at the time of the incident.

Park said “upon entry initial crews found a non-responsive patient.” The woman was taken to the garage where medical care was initiated and then transferred to Kuakini Hospital around 9:10 a.m., he said.

After the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s car arrived late this morning, Park confirmed that the woman had died.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released.

Linthicum said two cats, Yellow Boy and Cheyenne, also died in the fire. She said she heard furniture moving around prior to the fire and had thought it was the cats. Then, she smelled the smoke.

American Red Cross Hawaii volunteers are currently on the scene to assist residents.

HFD has yet to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.

The home did not have sprinklers or a fire extinguisher, Park said.