 HART discovers additional documents about relocations
Hawaii News

HART discovers additional documents about relocations

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Some mixed-up files at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation have forced the rail authority to amend its response to a federal grand jury subpoena for records on the rail relocation program. Read more

Previous Story
North King Street in Chinatown to close Sunday for ‘Magnum P.I.’ filming

Scroll Up