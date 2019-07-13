 TMT foes seek TRO and injunction to stop construction
Hawaii News

TMT foes seek TRO and injunction to stop construction

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Friday applied for a temporary restraining order and filed a motion for preliminary injunction in connection with the latest lawsuit that aims to stop construction of the next-generation observatory. Read more

Previous Story
North King Street in Chinatown to close Sunday for ‘Magnum P.I.’ filming

Scroll Up