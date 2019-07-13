 Water rates increase this month for Oahu users
Water rates increase this month for Oahu users

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Most Oahu water customers will receive higher water bills starting this month, the first of four rounds of rate increases under a plan approved last year by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Read more

