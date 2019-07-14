Brush fire closes Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa

The Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on Kaukonahua Road near the “S-turn” in Wahiawa.
HFD arrived on scene at 11:34 a.m. today.
Kaukonahua Road prior to Waialua is closed in both directions, and police are directing drivers to use alternate routes.
