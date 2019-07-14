High surf warning in effect until Monday

A high surf warning is in effect for south-facing shores of all the Hawaiian Islands until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Waves up to 10-15 feet in size are expected through late tonight, dropping to 8-12 feet by Monday.
According to an alert issued this morning, those in affected areas can expect seawater to occasionally sweep across portions of beaches, with strong waves breaking onshore along with stronger longshore and rip currents.
In addition, large surf and dangerous currents can make being in the ocean extremely dangerous for anyone entering the water.
