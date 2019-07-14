Search resumes for missing Hawaii island swimmer

The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii County Fire Department have resumed searching for a swimmer who went missing Saturday night at Green Sands Beach.

“We are currently searching for a 24-year-old male who is reported to be visiting from Massachusetts,” said Charles Turner, command duty officer of Sector Honolulu in a release. “He was last seen in black board shorts along the shoreline where his belongings were left. Anyone with information that may help in locating him are encouraged to notify the command center at 808-842-2600.”

Personnel received the call of the missing swimmer at around 6 p.m. Saturday. An aerial search was conducted until dusk, while a coastal search continued into the evening.

Today’s effort includes air and ground crews from the Coast Guard and HFD along with the U.S. Navy, with 25 mph winds and 8-foot seas being reported on the scene.