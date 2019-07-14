Dozens rescued in high surf as 2 are swept into ocean at Lanai Lookout

A man and woman who were apparently taking pictures at Lanai Lookout were rescued Sunday after being swept into the ocean, Honolulu Ocean Safety crews reported.

They were among dozens of rescues on Oahu amid a high-surf warning in effect for south-facing shores of all the Hawaiian Islands until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The man, 25, and woman, 26, were rescued by lifeguards who brought them to shore. They were given advanced life support treatment and both were transported to a hospital in stable condition. They were rescued at approximately 3 p.m.

“The initial reports said the two people were taking photos before being swept in,” said Shayne Enright of EMS.

Lifeguards were kept busy with rescues throughout the day, with waves of to 10-15 feet expected through late tonight.

The number of rescues on Oahu’s south shores for the day totaled 28, and there were a total of 39 rescues on east shores.

West shore rescues included, seven at Koolina Lagoon One; three at Nanakuli Beach Park; four at Maili Beach Park; two at Makaha Beach Park; three at Yokohama Beach Park; and two at Depot Beach Park.

Waves are expected to drop to 8-12 feet by Monday.

Large surf and dangerous currents can make being in the ocean extremely dangerous for anyone entering the water.

“We continue to warn people stay off of coastlines where surf is breaking on the rocks,” Enright said.