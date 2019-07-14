 Police, protesters gird for TMT conflict
Police, protesters gird for TMT conflict

  By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

Law enforcement authorities on three islands and opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope are ramping up this weekend for what could be a long series of protests on Mauna Kea, with Hawaii County police going so far as to mount tear gas “cannons” on heavy vehicles used by its special response team, sources said. Read more

