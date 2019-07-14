2 charged in shooting outside Pearl City strip club

Two men arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Pearl City strip club last Wednesday are charged with assault and attempted murder.

Chris H. Hong, 31, is charged with attempted murder and using a firearm to commit the crime. His bail is $100,000.

Samson K. Anzai, 34, is charged with second-degree assault. Anzai’s bail is $5,000.

Honolulu police said the two men were involved in a fight in the parking lot fronting Club Hot Ash on Kamehameha Highway just before 2 a.m. when Hong took out a handgun, pointed it at another man, fired several shots but missed.

They said Hong then got into a vehicle that struck the man as it was leaving the parking lot. They said Anzai was driving the vehicle.

The man, who suffered minor abrasions to his left leg, got into another vehicle that went after Hong and Anzai.

Police located all three men in the parking lot of the Ka Makana Alii shopping mall in Kapolei and arrested Hong and Anzai. Hong had outstanding warrants for his arrest for failing to show up to begin serving a two-day jail term for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and a three-day jail term for driving while his license was under suspension.