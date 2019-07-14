 Kids take on grown-up bullies in ‘Matilda the Musical’
Play

Kids take on grown-up bullies in ‘Matilda the Musical’

  • By Review by Wayne Harada Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

“Matilda the Musical,” which opened Friday night as Diamond Head Theatre’s season finale, tackles serious themes — bullying, parental neglect and verbal assaults — with comedic results. Read more

