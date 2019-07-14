Former Hawaii player Phil Handy hired by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to hire former University of Hawaii player Phil Handy as an assistant coach, a source told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Handy will be a front-of-the-bench assistant under new Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Handy, who played for UH from 1993-95 and helped the Rainbow Warriors to their first NCAA Tournament since 1972, was an assistant for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors this past season. He was an assistant with Cleveland (2013-18) and helped the Cavaliers win an NBA title.

He also worked in player development for the Lakers (2011-13). Handy has worked with stars such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving on their individual games.