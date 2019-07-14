 Hawaii-led U.S. men’s volleyball team edges Brazil
Hawaii-led U.S. men’s volleyball team edges Brazil

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team, with two players from Hawaii in the starting lineup, rallied past Brazil 25-21, 17-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 in Saturday’s second semifinal of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Chicago. Read more

