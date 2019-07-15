International Space Station to appear over Hawaii

The International Space Station will put in a spectacular appearance over Hawaii skies Tuesday night if the clouds cooperate.

The space station will rise in the southwest about 8:14 p.m. and head for the top of the sky.

It will pass to the right of the bright star Spica, in the constellation Virgo, at 8:16 p.m. The Hawaiian name for Spica is Hikianalia and it is one of the principal guideposts, along with Hokule’a (Arcturus), for noninstrument navigation.

Just before 8:17 p.m., the space station will pass close to the right of Arcturus.

It will then descend toward the northeastern horizon, passing between the North Star (Polaris or Hokupa’a) and the bright star Vega in the constellation Lyra.

It will dip below the horizon about 8:20.

Jupiter and the moon will be above the southeastern horizon, with Saturn between the two. The red star Antares, in the constellation Scorpius, will be to the right of Jupiter.

The space station, 205 miles up and traveling at 17,150 mph, is visible after dusk and before dawn when it is illuminated by the sun against the darker sky.

Aboard are two Americans, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague and Christina Koch, and Russian commander Alexey Ovchinin.