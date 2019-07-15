Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves man, 18, in serious condition in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man with a knife in Kalihi.

Police said the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation at about 2 a.m. when the assailant stabbed the victim, causing bodily injury.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Kalaunu Street and Kalena Drive at Kalihi Valley Homes where they treated the victim. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.