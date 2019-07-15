Two-year renewals for Hawaii medical marijuana patients start to begin soon

Qualified, in-state patients will soon be able to renew their medical marijuana certification cards for up to two years online, the state Health Department announced today.

To be eligible, the patients must be renewing their cards with a physician or advanced practice registered nurse who certified them with a qualifying medical condition in a previous year. The certifying physician must state the patient’s condition is chronic and agree that a two-year renewal is in the patient’s best interest, state officials said.

The new policy takes effect Thursday.

“We strongly advise all of Hawaii’s medical cannabis patients who may be eligible for and would like to request a two-year renewal to consult with their certifying medical provider to ensure they support a two-year term before submitting an application,” said Tami Whitney of the department’s Medical Cannabis Registry Program in a news release. “The registration fees are non-refundable regardless of the renewal outcome.”

She added that all patients that choose to see a new certifying medical provider will be eligible for a one-year registration, and then may be eligible for a two-year renewal the following year.

Registered patients can submit their renewal application online as early as 60 days before their registration cards expire.

The non-refundable fees for registration options in Hawaii are:

>> $38.50 for the one-year registration or renewal for in-state patients.

>> $77 for two-year renewal for in-state patients.

>> $49.50 for 60-day registration for out-of-state patients (allowed twice per calendar year)

All fees are non-refundable.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at the state Health Department’s Medical Cannabis Registry website.