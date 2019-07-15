 Letter: Housing shortage not fault of homeowners
Letter: Housing shortage not fault of homeowners

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Yes, I have an unlicensed vacation rental on my property. I have for quite a while. I’ve met and welcomed some very delightful visitors over the years. My guests park in my driveway. I am always on the property, and would never allow guests to disrespect the aina or my neighbors. Read more

