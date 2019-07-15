 Letter: Tsuneyoshi takes stand for everyone on Oahu
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Tsuneyoshi takes stand for everyone on Oahu

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Finally we have a bold and true representative on the Honolulu City Council representing all the people on Oahu (“HART should pay its own legal fees, councilwoman says,” Star-Advertiser, July 9). The public can no longer trust politicians and public servants who have taken the oath to uphold the laws of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT can be site for profound discoveries

Scroll Up