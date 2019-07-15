Editorial: Ag agency needs more scrutiny

When the Legislature created the Agribusiness Development Corp. (ADC) in the mid-1990s to help lead the transition to diversified farming, it gave the agency — administratively attached to state Agriculture Department — broad powers, including the ability to buy and hold land and water resources. Read more
