 U.S. men take silver medal
Hawaii Beat | Sports

U.S. men take silver medal

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

The U.S. men’s volleyball team, with two players from Hawaii in the starting lineup, fell to defending event champion Russia in Sunday’s gold-medal match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League final in Chicago. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii player Phil Handy hired by Lakers
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up