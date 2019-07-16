Honolulu police deploy to Big Isle as dozens of protesters continue blockade of Mauna Kea road





UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

Officers of the Honolulu Police Department were to arrive on Hawaii island to assist the Hawaii Police Department in “keeping the roadways clear for the movement of construction equipment and vehicles,” according to a spokeswoman.

The police department declined to say when the officers were expected to arrive.

“The HPD officers were chosen from various units and shifts to ensure that the deployment will not impact police services on Oahu. For security reasons, the number and travel dates of the officers will not be released,” said spokeswoman Sarah Yoro in an emailed statement today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The sun rose on Mauna Kea this morning as dozens of protesters took up positions early guarding the entrance to the access road to Hawaii’s tallest mountain, slated to be the site of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

On Monday no arrests were made as eight activists chained themselves to a cattle guard on Mauna Kea Access Road near its intersection with Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the former Saddle Road.

The standoff ended when law enforcement apparently failed to appear with a threatened “extraction team.”

Also Monday, state officials and the activists negotiated the placement of barricades along the highway as well as a kupuna tent 50 yards up the middle of the access road.

So far this morning it’s very quiet. But more than 100 vehicles were parked along the highway.

“If those guys try to do something, we’re going to be ready,” said William Freitas, sitting in the kupuna tent.