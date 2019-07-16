Hot, humid weather heats Hawaii; stronger trades on horizon

Although tradewind weather will prevail into early next week, thanks to high pressure far north of the area, weather officials said, heat and humidity are expected to stick around.

The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach 94 degrees in Honolulu, and 96 degrees in Kapolei and Kahului this afternoon.

Since the start of the month of July, a record or tie in temperatures has been recorded nearly every day.

On Monday, weather officials recorded a high of 91 degrees at Kahului, a tie with the old record set in 2018, 2013 and 1995.

On Sunday, a record high of 86 degrees at Lihue tied with the old record set in 2005. A record high of 92 at Kahului tied with the old record set 69 years ago, in 1950.

On Saturday, a record high of 93 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 91 set in 2017.

Forecasters say an uptick in trade wind speeds across the isles is expected during the middle to latter half of the week, due to a strengthening surface high to the north. Breezy and somewhat wet trade weather is expected heading into the weekend.