 Letter: FAA ignores violations of minimum altitudes
Editorial | Letters

Letter: FAA ignores violations of minimum altitudes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is right on point when he said that “commercial helicopter and small aircraft operations are virtually unregulated” (“Facts show some aviation is virtually unregulated,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 9). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: DOE chief right to ban herbicides at schools

Scroll Up