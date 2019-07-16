 Letter: Legislating behavior on bulky items not working
Letter: Legislating behavior on bulky items not working

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Timothy Houghton, deputy director of the city Environmental Services Department, said, “We’re trying to change bad behavior” of illegal dumping of bulky items (“After 1 month, Honolulu’s bulky item pickup system has led to mounds of rubbish,” Star-Advertiser, July 9). Read more

