Letter: Trump’s racist tweets aim at his support base

A majority of Americans think that President Donald Trump is a racist, according to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. After a recent Trump tweet, we are now certain that he is a racist. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.