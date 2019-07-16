 Salesman sentenced to prison for forged drug prescriptions
Hawaii News

Salesman sentenced to prison for forged drug prescriptions

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 p.m.

A federal judge sentenced a former salesman for a Honolulu pharmacy to 18 months in prison Monday for defrauding the Hawaii Medical Service Association of thousands of dollars by submitting forged prescriptions to pad his commissions. Read more

Previous Story
Activists stand their ground at Mauna Kea

Scroll Up