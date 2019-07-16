Salesman sentenced to prison for forged drug prescriptions

A federal judge sentenced a former salesman for a Honolulu pharmacy to 18 months in prison Monday for defrauding the Hawaii Medical Service Association of thousands of dollars by submitting forged prescriptions to pad his commissions. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.