Maui police arrest suspect in massive wildfire

Maui police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a large wildfire that scorched approximately 9,000 acres of land in Central Maui.

Police arrested the suspect, of no local address, Monday night after he allegedly started a fire Thursday off Waiko Road and Kuihelani Highway. Winds fanned the flames quickly, causing road closures and the temporary evacuations of thousands of residents and tourists as the fire burned hundreds of acres of land from Waikapu to Kihei.

The massive wildfire also forced flights to divert from Kahului Airport.

County officials announced Monday that firefighters fully contained the fire as well as a 200-acre wildfire that broke out near Safeway in Kahului Friday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle involving the July 11 fire. Though he was released pending further investigation, police said the suspect is currently in custody for unrelated arrest warrants.