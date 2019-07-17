Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by truck in Kalihi

A 57-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital after she was struck by a pickup truck in Kalihi today.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the intersection of North King and Kokea streets at approximately 7:45 a.m.
She was treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition.
