Police reopen roads in Punchbowl area after they investigate shooting

A 20-year-old man is injured after he was shot on the road this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard.

The victim was shot in his middle and lower body, Emergency Medical Services reported. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police closed the Pali off-ramp and Punchbowl on-ramp on the H-1 freeway westbound at around 3:30 p.m. as they conducted their investigation. The roads were reopened at around 5:40 p.m.