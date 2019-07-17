 Editorial: Tighten skydiving operation rules
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Tighten skydiving operation rules

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

In the past decade, according to the U.S. Parachute Association, the estimated annual count of skydive jumps nationwide has ticked up and down, but has not dipped below the 3-million mark. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Trump’s racist tweets aim at his support base

Scroll Up