 4 charged in Zippy’s customer credit card data theft
Hawaii News

4 charged in Zippy’s customer credit card data theft

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

Credit and debit card information stolen in a 2017 and 2018 Zippy’s data breach was used to make fraudulent purchases in 17 foreign countries and 28 states, including 595 in Hawaii, said Deputy Prosecutor Chris Van Marter. Read more

