4 charged in Zippy’s customer credit card data theft

Credit and debit card information stolen in a 2017 and 2018 Zippy’s data breach was used to make fraudulent purchases in 17 foreign countries and 28 states, including 595 in Hawaii, said Deputy Prosecutor Chris Van Marter. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.