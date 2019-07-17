 Ex-UH players lead American Samoa to title
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former Hawaii women’s basketball standout Sarah Toeaina compiled 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting with 12 rebounds to lead American Samoa to a 74-53 win over Fiji for the 2019 Pacific Games championship in Samoa today. Read more

