Tua Tagovailoa is treating his younger brother to tough love on field at Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa said he is taking a tough-love approach to Taulia, his younger brother and quarterback heir apparent when they are on the practice field for the University of Alabama football team.

“I mean, it is fun (having Taulia on the team). But, we kind of came to this (understanding) where, on the field, it is business,” Tua told reporters today at Southeastern Conference Media Day in Hoover, Ala.

Tua, a Saint Louis School graduate, is a junior at Alabama, and Tualia, who attended Kapolei High before finishing at Thompson High in Alabaster, Ala., is a true freshman with the Crimson Tide.

“He’s gotta work, I’ve gotta work,” Tua said. “Everyone is working hard for their job. And everyone is working for a spot. But, off the field, that’s my brother. That’s someone I’ve got to take care of. I have to love on him. If he needs anything, I’m gonna be there for him. It is kinda like there is a switch that one (while) on the field and a switch that goes off.”

Tua told the SEC Network, “I’m kind of making him figure it out by himself. I think that’s the right way to go about it. We’re going to have different experiences. If I help him throughout all of it, how is he going to be able to learn if I’m not there?”

But Tua said, “I’m there if he needs any assistance as far as plays, questions and whatnot, I’m there for him.”