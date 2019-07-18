Man arrested for stabbing woman in Salt Lake

Police arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of stabbing on Wednesday a 23-year-old woman at her Salt Lake home.

The man allegedly used a knife to assault the woman at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday during an argument in her home.

He also allegedly physically abused her, injuring her on July 13 and 14.

The woman reported the offenses to police while she was at a nearby hospital being treated for her injuries.

The man showed up while she was at the hospital, and police arrested him there at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault, and two counts of misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member.