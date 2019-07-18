Police search for 6 suspects in Pearl City robbery

Six people robbed a man and woman, both 20 years old, early this morning in a Pearl City parking lot.
Police said the suspects threatened the pair at 3:30 a.m. and demanded their property.
The suspects fled when they saw a security guard in the area calling police.
There have been no arrests, police said.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
