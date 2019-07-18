Shark warning signs posted at Laniakea Beach after sighting

Shark warning signs have been posted at Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore after a reported shark sighting this morning.
A 6- to 8-foot shark was reportedly seen about 200 yards offshore at around 9 a.m.
City officials urge caution when entering the water in the area and advise beachgoers to see the lifeguards for the most updated information.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.