Who’s appearing on each night of the 2020 debates in July

The lineups for the July 30-31 Democratic presidential debates were announced today, with 20 candidates spread evenly over two nights.
Here’s a look at who is appearing on each night of the debates:
NIGHT 1: TUESDAY, JULY 30
>> Steve Bullock, Montana governor
>> Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
>> John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland
>> John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
>> Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota
>> Beto O’Rourke, former congressman from Texas
>> Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio
>> Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont
>> Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts
>> Marianne Williamson, author and spiritual guru
NIGHT 2: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
>> Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
>> Joe Biden, former vice president
>> Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
>> Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
>> Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
>> Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
>> Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
>> Kamala Harris, senator from California
>> Jay Inslee, Washington governor
>> Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
