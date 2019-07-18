Youth group to perform ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Go “Under the Sea” with a youth performance of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” presented by the Pacific Academy of Performing Arts Friday-Sunday and July 26-28 at Hawaii Theatre Center. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.