Judge increases bail for strip club shooting suspects

A state judge increased the bail for two men involved in a shooting outside a Pearl City strip club after a grand jury indicted the men Wednesday on assault and attempted murder charges. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.