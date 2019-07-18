 Judge increases bail for strip club shooting suspects
Hawaii News

Judge increases bail for strip club shooting suspects

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.

A state judge increased the bail for two men involved in a shooting outside a Pearl City strip club after a grand jury indicted the men Wednesday on assault and attempted murder charges. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for suspect in Punchbowl area shooting

Scroll Up