HECO to close Likelike lane

Motorists should expect delays through Aug. 2 on the Likelike Highway.
Hawaiian Electric Co. will be closing a single Kaneohe-bound lane of the Likelike Highway through Aug. 2.
Contractors for HECO are replacing power transmission equipment in Kaneohe.
The H-3 Kaneohe-bound exit ramp to the Likelike will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the removal of a guardrail to access equipment.
Work began Wednesday, and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until Aug. 2.
The Kaneohe-bound right lane of Likelike will be closed for a quarter mile after the juncture of the H-3 exit ramp.
The public can expect helicopter flyovers between Saturday and Aug. 2 as a helicopter will be used to move equipment and personnel to a utility structure on a nearby mountain range.
During the flyovers, all lanes of traffic will be stopped intermittently for 5 to 10 minutes four times a day in both directions on the mauka side of the H-3 overpass and the Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to the Likelike.
Message boards and detour signs will post information to alert drivers.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.