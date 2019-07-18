HECO to close Likelike lane

Motorists should expect delays through Aug. 2 on the Likelike Highway.

Hawaiian Electric Co. will be closing a single Kaneohe-bound lane of the Likelike Highway through Aug. 2.

Contractors for HECO are replacing power transmission equipment in Kaneohe.

The H-3 Kaneohe-bound exit ramp to the Likelike will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the removal of a guardrail to access equipment.

Work began Wednesday, and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until Aug. 2.

The Kaneohe-bound right lane of Likelike will be closed for a quarter mile after the juncture of the H-3 exit ramp.

The public can expect helicopter flyovers between Saturday and Aug. 2 as a helicopter will be used to move equipment and personnel to a utility structure on a nearby mountain range.

During the flyovers, all lanes of traffic will be stopped intermittently for 5 to 10 minutes four times a day in both directions on the mauka side of the H-3 overpass and the Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to the Likelike.

Message boards and detour signs will post information to alert drivers.