Police release man accused of assault with baseball bat in Makakilo

Police arrested a 29-year-old man Wednesday night for allegedly striking a 49-year-old man with a baseball bat in Makakilo.

Police said the victim sustained substantial bodily after the 7:15 p.m. assault Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested at 8:11 p.m. on Palailai Street on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Police released him pending investigation at 12:50 p.m. today.