 Prince Lot Hula Festival returns to Honolulu
Play

  • By Lynn Cook, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Gather up prime things we love about Hawaii — hula, music, history, fine arts and crafts and ono grinds — and sprinkle it across the lawn of ‘Iolani Palace, and you’ve got the annual Prince Lot Hula Festival. Read more

