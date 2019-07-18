Prince Lot Hula Festival returns to Honolulu

Gather up prime things we love about Hawaii — hula, music, history, fine arts and crafts and ono grinds — and sprinkle it across the lawn of ‘Iolani Palace, and you’ve got the annual Prince Lot Hula Festival. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.