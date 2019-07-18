 Ferd Lewis: A toned Tua Tagovailoa won’t take winning for granted again
Ferd Lewis: A toned Tua Tagovailoa won’t take winning for granted again

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the six months since Alabama’s 44-16 shellacking by Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has lost 15 pounds and gained a lot of perspective. Read more

