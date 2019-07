As temperatures rise amid U.S. hot spell, events are falling

NEW YORK >> New York City officials have canceled an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah because of the heat forecast for the weekend.

OZY Fest had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today it has been canceled.

Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday.

As of this afternoon, a Saturday event in Times Square marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing was still on.

Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat.

De Blasio has directed owners of office buildings over 100 feet tall to set thermostats to 78 degrees through Sunday to conserve energy.