Driver dies in high-speed one-car crash in Kahala

An unidentified male died in a high-speed one-car crash in Kahala overnight.

The crash occurred at about 12:53 a.m. at the intersection of Waialae and 21st avenues when the unidentified male was reportedly speeding westbound on Waialae Avenue when he struck a freeway pillar head-on, according to Emergency Medical Service. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.