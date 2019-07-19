Firefighters respond to burning makeshift boat in Keehi Lagoon

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on a makeshift boat in Keehi Lagoon early today.

Four units with 12 firefighters as well as the Airport Rescue firefighters of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and state sheriffs responded to the blaze about 200 yards off Lagoon Drive and Nakolo Place shortly after 5:20 a.m.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire went out on its own.

Firefighters conducted a search along the shoreline and in the ocean after one of the responding crews thought they saw two people in the water in connection with the makeshift boat fire.

Seguirant said no one in distress was found.