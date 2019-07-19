Honolulu police investigating injured 11-month-old baby

Honolulu police are investigating the injury of an 11-month-old baby boy, who was brought to a hospital.
The boy was injured sometime between Wednesday and Thursday in McCully and brought to a hospital on Thursday.
When parents were questioned, they were unable to provide an explanation for the injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made as the case is pending investigation, according to police.
