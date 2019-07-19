WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige gives an update on Thirty Meter Telescope protests from Hawaii island

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige today gave an update from Hawaii island on the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.
Ige told reporters he is reviewing options to move the construction of the $.1.4 billion project forward while keeping people safe.
“We are committed to the safety of everyone,” Ige said. “We will not be utilizing tear gas … we are looking at the best way to move forward without hurting anyone.”
Watch the livestream video from Ige’s press conference.
