 Emergency edict puts Mauna Kea off-limits even to cultural practitioners, officials say
Emergency edict puts Mauna Kea off-limits even to cultural practitioners, officials say

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

An emergency proclamation signed by Gov. David Ige means that no one will be allowed on Mauna Kea, including cultural practitioners, and National Guard troops will join other law enforcement officers in dealing with protesters attempting to stop construction of a telescope at the mountain’s summit, state officials said Thursday. Read more

