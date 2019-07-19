Emergency edict puts Mauna Kea off-limits even to cultural practitioners, officials say

An emergency proclamation signed by Gov. David Ige means that no one will be allowed on Mauna Kea, including cultural practitioners, and National Guard troops will join other law enforcement officers in dealing with protesters attempting to stop construction of a telescope at the mountain’s summit, state officials said Thursday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.