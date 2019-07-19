Newly renovated warthog exhibit now open at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo announced today that its newly renovated warthog exhibit has reopened, just in time for the opening weekend of “The Lion King,” Disney’s remake of the 1994 classic.

Lenny, a 10-year-old male, and Pua, an 11-year-old female, are now back on display in the Honolulu Zoo’s African Savanna near the hippo exhibit.

With generous support from the Honolulu Zoo Society, Lenny and Pua, who have been at the zoo since 2009, now have a new shelter to shield them from the sun and rain.

“Parents and children can often be heard exclaiming ‘Pumbaa!’ while passing through the warthog exhibit, and the reopening of this improved space promises to attract a bunch of curious keiki who have become familiar with the character in the iconic movie,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a news release. “There’s nothing quite like watching the excitement in a child’s face when they see a warthog in person, and we hope the lesson of conservation learned at the zoo will stick with them well into adulthood.”

Warthogs, a wild member of the pig family found in southern Africa, are noted for the thick skin growths that look like warts and up-curved tusks. They have sparse hair, with the exception of a thick mane that runs down their backs. Females can weigh up to about 165 pounds and males up to about 330 pounds.

Their diet includes grasses, roots, insects, bark and fruit.

Warthogs, or Phacochoerus africanus, are not endangered, but are susceptible to drought and hunting, as well as predators including lions, leopards, cheetahs, crocodiles, wild dogs and hyenas.